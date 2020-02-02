Opes Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 154.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

VOE stock opened at $117.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $103.58 and a 52 week high of $121.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

