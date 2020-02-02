Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,799 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

