Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,295 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

