Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $608,543.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.01242827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00047186 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00204781 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.