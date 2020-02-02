Orbs Price Tops $0.0064 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Orbs token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Orbs has a market cap of $13.03 million and approximately $348,366.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.03024100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00196235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,037,141,887 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

