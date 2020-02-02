O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $406.10 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.51, for a total transaction of $2,753,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $19,631,602. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.19.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

