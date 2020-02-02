Origin Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.52 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $6.52 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.57 or 0.05938230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00126976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034705 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,406,404 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.