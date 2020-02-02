Origo 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.12 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. One Origo token can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. Origo has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $1.12 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.28 or 0.05948693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00126952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034961 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,908,836 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origo is origo.network. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.