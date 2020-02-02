Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.98 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Longbow Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Shares of OSK opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average is $82.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $339,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,596.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,071. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $61,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

