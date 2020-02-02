Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 114,080 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 237,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

In other Oshkosh news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,960 shares of company stock worth $2,983,071. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

