Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Stake Lowered by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Oshkosh accounts for 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Oshkosh worth $40,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 40.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Oshkosh stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $86.04. 1,371,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,109. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,180.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,071 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.