Own Trading Up 78% Over Last 7 Days (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Own has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $488,652.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Own token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Own has traded 78% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.02976905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00197676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00130373 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official website is weown.com. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

Own Token Trading

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

