Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

