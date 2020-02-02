Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,652,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,201,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,899,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,854,000 after buying an additional 68,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,529 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,491,000 after acquiring an additional 139,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 827,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares during the last quarter.

VGK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,362,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,864. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

