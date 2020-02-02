Pandacoin (PND) Price Down 45.9% Over Last Week

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar. Pandacoin has a market cap of $507,123.00 and $3.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.