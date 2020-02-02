Parachute (PAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $145,904.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $145,904.00 and $7,332.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,785,155 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.