Paragon Price Tops $0.0186 on Major Exchanges (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paragon has a market capitalization of $414,312.00 and $15.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.02973034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00196921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00130639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

