ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Up 15% This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $157,490.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00005299 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00757272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033444 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000532 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

