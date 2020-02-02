Parkgene Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $83,184.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.02964809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.