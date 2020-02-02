ParkinGo (GOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.64 million and $92.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00046821 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066982 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,487.50 or 1.00373958 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000719 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046691 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,599,622 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.