Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.25.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$49.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

TSE:PKI opened at C$46.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.08. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of C$36.21 and a twelve month high of C$49.22.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Parkland Fuel will post 1.6100001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

