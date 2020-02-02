Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 379 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,851.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,811.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

