Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 10,019 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.6% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $132.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average of $123.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

