Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 33,413 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,413 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

