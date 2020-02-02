Particl (PART) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00007095 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z. Particl has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $21,643.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Particl has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

