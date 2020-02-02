Patientory Achieves Market Cap of $502,658.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One Patientory token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and LATOKEN. Patientory has a market cap of $502,658.00 and $733.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.02980650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00197159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com.

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.