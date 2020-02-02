PAX Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $341,329.00 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $15.43 million and approximately $341,329.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,608.31 or 0.17014238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.05977964 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024988 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126979 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 9,593 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

