PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Cap Tops $4,984.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. PAXEX has a total market cap of $4,984.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, PAXEX has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005696 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

