Paxos Standard Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010574 BTC on popular exchanges including OKCoin, Binance, Bit-Z and Coinsuper. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $226.46 million and approximately $399.79 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 226,307,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,306,939 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, MXC, Binance, ABCC, FCoin, BigONE, Coinbit, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, BitMax, HitBTC, BCEX, OKCoin, DDEX, Iquant, Bitrue, TOKOK, OKEx, Coinsuper, C2CX, Crex24, CoinBene, WazirX, KuCoin, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, Bittrex, SouthXchange, CoinEx, CoinPlace, P2PB2B, BW.com, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ZB.COM, BitMart and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

