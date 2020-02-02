PAYCENT Trading Down 10.2% This Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $58,642.00 and $65,040.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00196766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00129327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

