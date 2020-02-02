Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

