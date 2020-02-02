Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $28,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $113.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

