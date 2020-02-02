Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $113.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,398,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average of $107.65. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.