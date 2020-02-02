Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 636.50 ($8.37).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSON. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 518 ($6.81) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 568.40 ($7.48) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 621.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 727.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 955 ($12.56).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.