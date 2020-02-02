Peculium Tops 1-Day Volume of $72,578.00 (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Peculium has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $72,578.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peculium has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Peculium token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.05977964 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024988 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126979 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Peculium Profile

Peculium (CRYPTO:PCL) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,259,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,555,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium. Peculium’s official website is peculium.io.

Peculium Token Trading

Peculium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

