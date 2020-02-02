PeepCoin Reaches Market Cap of $278,533.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $278,533.00 and $1.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 124,857,520,809 coins and its circulating supply is 85,657,520,809 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-Patex, TradeOgre, Bleutrade and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.