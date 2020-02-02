Peercoin (PPC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $84,543.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Bittylicious, WEX and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $84,543.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,384.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.31 or 0.04068736 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00704645 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,962,486 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, HitBTC, YoBit, WEX, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

