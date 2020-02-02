PENG Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, PENG has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One PENG coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. PENG has a market cap of $128,941.00 and approximately $1,006.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.02971450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00195875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00130052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,186,227,862 coins and its circulating supply is 6,865,099,459 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

