Penn National Gaming’s (PENN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 17.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

