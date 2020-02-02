Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to post $92.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.19 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported sales of $95.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year sales of $342.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.82 million to $348.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $359.45 million, with estimates ranging from $352.59 million to $366.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of PEI opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 438,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 71,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,138,000 after buying an additional 559,316 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 214,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,357,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

