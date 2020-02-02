Penta (PNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $154,916.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, BCEX and Bit-Z. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $154,916.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Penta has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.02972098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00197506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, BCEX, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.