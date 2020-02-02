People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 587.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,280 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 242,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 147,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 38.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.42 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

