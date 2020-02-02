pEOS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $73,519.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, pEOS has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $73,519.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one. The official website for pEOS is peos.one.

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

