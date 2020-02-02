Pepe Cash Price Up 27.1% Over Last Week (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $13,994.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. One Pepe Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.02973034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00196921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00130639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash launched on September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash's total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders.

Pepe Cash's official website is rarepepedirectory.com.

Pepe Cash Token Trading

Pepe Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

