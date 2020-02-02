PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $63,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $144.65. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

