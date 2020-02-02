PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $144.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

