PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 304.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $144.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

