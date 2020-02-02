PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,678 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 10.8% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 0.36% of PepsiCo worth $676,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 85,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $144.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $135.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

