Performa Ltd US LLC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000.

HYG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,659,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193,318. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.13. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.47 and a 1 year high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

