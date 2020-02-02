Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.30 Million

Analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will report $75.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $71.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $258.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.19 million to $259.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $323.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Perion Network by 491.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

